To stop Trumpism, Biden must pass this test | MSNBC
16:50
Share this -
copied
In 2022, Joe Biden is confronting a challenge that can define a presidency -- record-breaking inflation. As prices reach their highest point in 40 years, Biden's agenda must adjust to this challenge. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on this particular pandemic price surge, its unequal impact, and some of the deeper systemic issues in American capitalism and stagnant wages. The report also features examples from history, the views of current Americans going through these challenges, and "Fat Joe's Guide to Inflation."Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
To stop Trumpism, Biden must pass this test | MSNBC
16:50
UP NEXT
Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users
06:51
After Trump Org indictment, new D.A. on 'open' Trump probe and justice in NY
10:17
See Stephen Colbert roast Trump aide for outlining 'criminal' coup on live TV
02:16
Is America a democracy? MSNBC's Ari Melber on The Breakfast Club
01:55
'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot