To stop Trumpism, Biden must pass this test | MSNBC

In 2022, Joe Biden is confronting a challenge that can define a presidency -- record-breaking inflation. As prices reach their highest point in 40 years, Biden's agenda must adjust to this challenge. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on this particular pandemic price surge, its unequal impact, and some of the deeper systemic issues in American capitalism and stagnant wages. The report also features examples from history, the views of current Americans going through these challenges, and "Fat Joe's Guide to Inflation."Jan. 12, 2022