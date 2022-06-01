IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 3 killed in shooting inside Tulsa hospital; gunman also dead, police say

  • Now Playing

    To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s

    09:02
  • UP NEXT

    Losing: DeSantis-Trump law defeated in new free speech case

    09:33

  • Feds escalate probe: Trump ally Navarro hit with subpoena after MAGA plot admission

    07:20

  • GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers

    08:55

  • New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre

    10:23

  • ‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party

    07:08

  • Horrific Texas mass shooting reveals GOP’s weakness ahead of midterms

    07:43

  • After Texas massacre, GOP pushes false narrative in support of guns

    05:02

  • ‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre

    09:27

  • Texas massacre reveals Cruz's weakness

    07:59

  • GOP lawmakers condemn TX elementary school shooting despite pushing for easier gun access

    02:22

  • Preventable but predictable: Activist slams Abbott, GOP after 18 children killed in TX shooting

    06:10

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for fawning over authoritarian leader, touting Hungary as model for U.S.

    03:19

  • After debunking Trump denialism, Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles 'unexplained' flying objects

    11:30

  • Watch CBS anchor Gayle King crash MSNBC interview

    01:47

  • Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

    05:08

  • Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on

    08:47

  • Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01

  • ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

The Beat with Ari

To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s

09:02

The unprecedented leak of a draft opinion by Justice Alito to overturn abortion rights is stoking nationwide debate, as many advocates and commentators warned GOP-appointed Justices would take this approach despite pledging otherwise at confirmation hearings. Social commentator and comedian Samantha Bee offered such warnings for years. Bee, the first woman to host a late-night satire show and host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss women’s rights, her comedy and commentary in this area, and why she views the draft Supreme Court opinion as “wildly out of touch."June 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s

    09:02
  • UP NEXT

    Losing: DeSantis-Trump law defeated in new free speech case

    09:33

  • Feds escalate probe: Trump ally Navarro hit with subpoena after MAGA plot admission

    07:20

  • GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers

    08:55

  • New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre

    10:23

  • ‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party

    07:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All