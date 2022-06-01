To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s

The unprecedented leak of a draft opinion by Justice Alito to overturn abortion rights is stoking nationwide debate, as many advocates and commentators warned GOP-appointed Justices would take this approach despite pledging otherwise at confirmation hearings. Social commentator and comedian Samantha Bee offered such warnings for years. Bee, the first woman to host a late-night satire show and host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss women’s rights, her comedy and commentary in this area, and why she views the draft Supreme Court opinion as “wildly out of touch."June 1, 2022