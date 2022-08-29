IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020

The Beat with Ari

Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020

10:32

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022

