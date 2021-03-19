This secret explains the Boomer-Millennial clash

While the pandemic has been deadliest for seniors, in this special report MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how it is economically hurting young Americans. Melber walks through the evidence and explains what it means as the nation moves forward and recovers from the virus. Melber also reports on how South Dakota Senator John Thune ignored inflation in an attempt to oppose raising the minimum wage and to minimize the effects sagging wages have on young Americans. This is an excerpt of a longer special report.