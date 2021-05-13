This one reform can change policing forever

One of the strongest rules that shields police from accountability and ever facing public trials was literally “made up” by judges, MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains in this Special Report, and it can be abolished by Congress or states. Melber traces the odd legal history of this police “immunity” rule; how it operates to prevent even basic civil trials for victims of alleged police brutality; and why it’s become a key flash point in the Congressional battle over the George Floyd Act.