This DA could still send Trump to prison: See Fani Willis’ big RICO win

Donald Trump's hush money case has been delayed by 30 days for the judge to consider arguments about evidence in the case. Plus, special prosecutor Nathan Wade resigned from Trump's RICO case after the judge decided Fani Wilis and her office could stay on the case if he stepped aside. NYU law professor Melissa Murray and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti join MSNBC's Katie Phang. March 15, 2024