BREAKING: Special counsel alleges Trump wanted to destroy MAL security footage in superseding indictment

    Third defendant charged in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

The Beat with Ari

Third defendant charged in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

11:21

Special counsel Jack Smith has charged a third defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, in the Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Maya Wiley, Nick Akerman, Renato Mariotti and Emily Bazelon joins MSNBC's Katie Phang to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 27, 2023

    Third defendant charged in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

