IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

They report, a judge decides: Fox braces for $1 billion lawsuit protecting Trump’s lies

04:50

Fox News has been hit with a billion dollar defamation suit by Dominion Voting for false election claims, alleging “Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes” and “knowingly broadcast lies.” This new suit follows a separate lawsuit from another voting technology company, Smartmatic. Fox News stands by its reporting. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent discusses the fallout with former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman.March 27, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All