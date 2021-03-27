They report, a judge decides: Fox braces for $1 billion lawsuit protecting Trump’s lies

They report, a judge decides: Fox braces for $1 billion lawsuit protecting Trump’s lies04:50
Fox News has been hit with a billion dollar defamation suit by Dominion Voting for false election claims, alleging “Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes” and “knowingly broadcast lies.” This new suit follows a separate lawsuit from another voting technology company, Smartmatic. Fox News stands by its reporting. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent discusses the fallout with former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman.