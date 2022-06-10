IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

The Beat with Ari

They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

The Jan. 6 committee focused its first prime time hearing on two witnesses, including a filmmaker who exposed the premeditated planning of the Capitol attack after embedding himself with the leaders behind it. Nick Quested, the award-winning filmmaker and Jan. 6 witness, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the proceeding, how the Jan. 6 committee handled the evidence, and the Trump fans who brutally attacked police.June 10, 2022

