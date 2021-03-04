The next mask war? 'Vaccine passports' speed reopening and reward participants

Israel now has the record for the fastest vaccination campaign in the world, largely due to its implementation of "Green Pass" vaccine passports used to verify who has been fully vaccinated. As cases of the coronavirus persist, these vaccine passports may soon be arriving in America and other countries across the globe. In this special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber discusses how half the population of Israel already has their first dose of the vaccine, this "Green Pass" program, and some of the lessons the U.S. can learn from Israel as it works to getting back to "normal."