The new 'Poll Tax': See 82-year-old Texas Dem crush GOP voting bill on TV

Longtime Texas Democratic Rep. Senfronia Thompson lays out the history of racist voter suppression in Texas and its link to today’s GOP voting bill in a detailed, emotional answer during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Thompson spoke during her trip to Washington, which Democrats took to deny Texas Republicans a quorum to hold a vote on the controversial bill, and after her meeting with Sen. Joe Manchin, a key vote in the U.S. Senate for any voting reforms.