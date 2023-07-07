The military ‘coup bomb’ goes off: Trump’s ‘unhinged’ WH plot gets the Jack Smith treatment

Special Counsel Jack Smith is reportedly digging into the infamous 2020 White House meeting where participants allegedly talked about seizing election machines. The move suggests Smith is building on the evidence gathered by the January 6 Congressional Committee. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. July 7, 2023