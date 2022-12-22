The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

The January 6th Committee investigation examines months of plots, many obscured by Trump aides and allies who decided they were better off invoking their fight amendment right not to incriminate themselves. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the summary report and breaks down how pleading the fifth is legal, but raises suspicion. Melber adds analysis of the coup conspiracy stating the "rightful scrutiny" of the violence that day can "divert focus from the illegal, nonviolent attacks on the transfer of power."Dec. 22, 2022