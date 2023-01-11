The film Obama 'lived' & loved: Cameron Crowe on politics, rock & roll, youth revolutions

The filmmaker behind classics like “Say Anything,” “Singles,” and “Jerry Maguire,” Cameron Crowe, reflects on his work and the creative process in an extended discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber in October 2022. Crowe reflects on Pres. Obama's praise for one of his films; his own approach to political themes; and the Broadway musical adaptation of his Oscar-winning film, “Almost Famous."Jan. 11, 2023