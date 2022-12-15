Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

MAGA World bracing for the Jan. 6 committee to release its exhaustive report and make criminal referrals. It comes as new coup evidence emerges. Talking Points Memo obtaining text messages from 34 GOP lawmakers to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, pushing conspiracy theories and the big election lie. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down why these texts are so damning and why they matter with a focus on the powerful committees many of these lawmakers will soon have. Dec. 15, 2022