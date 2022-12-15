Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

- Now Playing
Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel07:53
MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots08:25
Hot Earth Truth: Jane Goodall on chimps, conservation and runaway capitalism I Summit Series38:49
Coup bomb goes off: Foreign arrests show peril for Trump12:33
Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release08:44
Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure04:07
Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case10:54
From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC05:48
Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes07:43
Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out11:27
As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC06:32
Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play05:27
Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'08:14
Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case09:14
Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case08:48
Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)12:11
Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath05:48
Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP06:48
Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”06:40
Jeff Goldblum on 'insect politics,' weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music55:41
Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel07:53
