IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots

    08:25

  • Hot Earth Truth: Jane Goodall on chimps, conservation and runaway capitalism I Summit Series

    38:49

  • Coup bomb goes off: Foreign arrests show peril for Trump

    12:33

  • Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release

    08:44

  • Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

    04:07

  • Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    10:54

  • From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48

  • Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

    11:27

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

    06:32

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27

  • Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    09:14

  • Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

    08:48

  • Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)

    12:11

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

    05:48

  • Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP

    06:48

  • Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”

    06:40

  • Jeff Goldblum on 'insect politics,' weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

    55:41

The Beat with Ari

Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

07:53

MAGA World bracing for the Jan. 6 committee to release its exhaustive report and make criminal referrals. It comes as new coup evidence emerges. Talking Points Memo obtaining text messages from 34 GOP lawmakers to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, pushing conspiracy theories and the big election lie. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down why these texts are so damning and why they matter with a focus on the powerful committees many of these lawmakers will soon have. Dec. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots

    08:25

  • Hot Earth Truth: Jane Goodall on chimps, conservation and runaway capitalism I Summit Series

    38:49

  • Coup bomb goes off: Foreign arrests show peril for Trump

    12:33

  • Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release

    08:44

  • Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

    04:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All