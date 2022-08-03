Text bombshell stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in trial on 'sick' Sandy Hook lies

A stunning courtroom moment in Alex Jones’ defamation trial. The lawyer for Sandy Hook parents reveals in court that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him texts and emails from his cell phone. The bombshell twist proved Jones wasn’t telling the truth in prior statements. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this shocking moment and the high stakes in this trial. Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer joins, adding Jones “has shown on the stand to be a liar.”Aug. 3, 2022