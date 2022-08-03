IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in crash

    00:43

  • GOP gubernatorial candidates 'too extreme' for Arizona, says Dem nominee

    04:19

  • Biden sees it as 'sacred obligation' to take care of vets, says Veterans Affairs head

    05:19

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Democrats stood on the side of veterans

    11:43

  • Steve Kornacki: Kansas referendum brought out big number of voters

    07:19

  • Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night

    07:16

  • Former Marine Trevor Reed who spent three years imprisoned in Russia says there is no justice there

    06:24

  • Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

    08:46

  • Energy Secretary addresses gas prices, accelerating move to clean energy

    06:06

  • Heat could complicate recovery efforts, says Kentucky governor

    07:10

  • John Kirby: The message to Al Qaeda has been clearly sent

    06:03

  • Remembering Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols, American icons who inspired generations

    03:22

  • Supreme Court to hear case that could reshape elections

    06:26

  • Abortion vote in Kansas is the first post-Roe test

    03:58

  • Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games

    02:37

  • Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced Monday after terror charge conviction

    04:58

  • Sen. Murphy questions why GOP colleagues changed vote on vets bill

    09:11

  • 'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter

    05:48

  • Rev. Al: Bill Russell took his celebrity stature to the causes

    07:17

  • Dems wait for Senator Sinema's decision on spending deal

    04:47

The Beat with Ari

Text bombshell stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in trial on 'sick' Sandy Hook lies

09:10

A stunning courtroom moment in Alex Jones’ defamation trial. The lawyer for Sandy Hook parents reveals in court that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him texts and emails from his cell phone. The bombshell twist proved Jones wasn’t telling the truth in prior statements. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this shocking moment and the high stakes in this trial. Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer joins, adding Jones “has shown on the stand to be a liar.”Aug. 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in crash

    00:43

  • GOP gubernatorial candidates 'too extreme' for Arizona, says Dem nominee

    04:19

  • Biden sees it as 'sacred obligation' to take care of vets, says Veterans Affairs head

    05:19

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Democrats stood on the side of veterans

    11:43

  • Steve Kornacki: Kansas referendum brought out big number of voters

    07:19

  • Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night

    07:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All