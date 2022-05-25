Texas massacre reveals Cruz's weakness

The mass shooting in Texas is a horrific, yet depressingly familiar, tragedy. Over the past five years, there have been more than 115 school shootings where at least one person was killed. This year alone, there have been 27 school shootings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Emmy-award-winning TV producer, writer, and progressive activist Michael Hirschorn to discuss this disturbing pattern, what needs to be done to break it, and Democrats' message control. Hirschorn tells Melber that Democrats are responding to mass shootings "emotionally and not strategically" and that they need to "put Republicans on the defensive."May 25, 2022