Ted Cruz’s rhetorical 'hate crime': Obama vet condemns race questions for Judge Jackson
09:28
Share this -
copied
Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway, and Judge Jackson appeared largely unflappable throughout her first day of questioning. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri and Yodit Tewolde, host of "Making the Case" on The Black News Channel, to discuss the GOP's insistence questions about issues like Critical Race Theory were legitimate lines of inquiry and the double standard Judge Jackson faces as a Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.March 22, 2022
Now Playing
Ted Cruz’s rhetorical 'hate crime': Obama vet condemns race questions for Judge Jackson
09:28
UP NEXT
Historic: Jackson sails through Ted Cruz's 'baby talk' & Graham's walk-out
10:29
'Desperate': GOP Flailing in Fact-Checked Attacks on Historic SCOTUS Pick
04:41
On 'War Criminal' Putin, Obama-Biden Vet Says Putin’s Wrong But This is Not Time to Indict
07:49
'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee
11:15
Now they don’t like Harvard? GOP blasted by civil rights lawyer in SCOTUS clash