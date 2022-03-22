Ted Cruz’s rhetorical 'hate crime': Obama vet condemns race questions for Judge Jackson

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway, and Judge Jackson appeared largely unflappable throughout her first day of questioning. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri and Yodit Tewolde, host of "Making the Case" on The Black News Channel, to discuss the GOP's insistence questions about issues like Critical Race Theory were legitimate lines of inquiry and the double standard Judge Jackson faces as a Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.March 22, 2022

