Ted balks: Big Bird fact-checks 'desperate' Cruz & Fox News amid losing vax fight

As vaccines reach more Americans, anti-vaxxers are getting more desperate and dialing up the heat on none other than Big Bird. After Senator Ted Cruz called the Sesame Street character’s tweet about getting the vaccine “government propaganda,” a new parody account on social media is hitting back and declaring Big Bird is now running for office against Cruz. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the effectiveness of vaccines and breaks down the bad faith attacks on science from people like Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz.Nov. 10, 2021