The Beat with Ari

Target Giuliani 'Will be indicted': Rudy insider says Trump 'stole his soul'

07:32

Rudy Giuliani is now a target in the Georgia election probe as he testifies before a grand jury for more than six hours. Giuliani’s former press secretary joins The Beat’s Ari Melber on Giuliani’s fall from grace and reveals clues about what Trump’s former lawyer is thinking.Aug. 22, 2022

