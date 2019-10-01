Swizz Beatz on working with Beyoncé Jay Z, Drake and upending the art world

Producer Swizz Beats opens up about his work in music and art, from working as a teenage barber who sold mixtapes to collaborating with Jay Z, T.I., Beyoncé, Drake and Lil Wayne. Swizz also talks about his effort, along with his wife Alicia Keys to reform the art world and support black painters, sculptors and visual artists in the latest episode of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons.