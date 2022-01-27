SCOTUS bombshell paves way for first Black woman on court, after Biden pledge
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, setting up one of the most significant decisions of Joe Biden’s presidency, and as a candidate, Biden promised to pick the court’s first Black woman for an open seat. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on the news, and cites his past interviews with Justice Breyer, in this report. Jan. 27, 2022
