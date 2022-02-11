Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022
