Strong case against Trump CFO, says Trump's former impeachment lawyer

Criminal charges against the Trump Organization are imminent, and Trump’s lawyers are downplaying the seriousness of the charges. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Robert Ray, a veteran lawyer who once represented Trump in his impeachment trial and who took over for Ken Starr as the independent counsel investigating Bill Clinton, to discuss the probe. Ray explained the fringe benefits in question aren’t “like tickets to a ball game.” He added, “that’s a substantial amount of income” and cautioned “there may be more” charges coming.