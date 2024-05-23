IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Star witness corners Trump, jail is 'on the table' & DA rests case: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer on MSNBC
May 23, 202407:48
  • Now Playing

    Star witness corners Trump, jail is 'on the table' & DA rests case: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer on MSNBC

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    DA ‘rests': Trump could get prison time — or skate — as jury deliberations loom in criminal trial

    08:48

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 22

    19:02

  • Shocker: Trump may lose 2024 over criminal sedition embrace

    12:04

  • Alert: Trump's GOP busted for embracing Putin's 'dictator plot': Comedian Klepper x Melber

    06:58

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 21

    15:41

  • 'Huge mistake': Trump defense makes brutal error as jail fears get real

    08:56

  • 'Speaks so loud': Michael Cohen insider says evidence should send Trump to jail

    06:45

  • D.A. 'rests case' in Trump's only criminal trial this year

    08:34

  • Trump trial to coup immunity? See live news 'freestyle' by Harry Mack on Ari Melber’s MSNBC show

    18:49

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 20

    15:53

  • Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real — See Ari Melber breakdown

    11:34

  • GOP Supreme Court appointee busted for flying Jan. 6 'steal' flag sign: Scandal rocks high court

    04:19

  • See why Trump’s lawyer landed jabs but no 'knockout' on Michael Cohen

    05:16

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 16

    22:17

  • GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial

    10:23

  • Ari Melber breaks down Day 3 of Michael Cohen’s incriminating testimony

    11:54

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 15

    18:42

  • How Trump might lose his 2nd straight election: Biden corners him into new debate rules

    11:11

  • Trump trial prosecutors prepare to rest their case after Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony

    07:30

The Beat with Ari

Star witness corners Trump, jail is 'on the table' & DA rests case: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer on MSNBC

07:48

Clark Brewster, Stormy Daniels lawyer, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Daniels’ testimony and evidence against Donald Trump. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)May 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Star witness corners Trump, jail is 'on the table' & DA rests case: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer on MSNBC

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    DA ‘rests': Trump could get prison time — or skate — as jury deliberations loom in criminal trial

    08:48

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 22

    19:02

  • Shocker: Trump may lose 2024 over criminal sedition embrace

    12:04

  • Alert: Trump's GOP busted for embracing Putin's 'dictator plot': Comedian Klepper x Melber

    06:58

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 21

    15:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All