IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11
  • Now Playing

    Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

  • 'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

    02:48

  • Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly

    10:04

  • Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines

    10:39

  • Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge

    05:40

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend

    06:39

  • Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”

    04:45

  • Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge

    01:20

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel restrictions on eight southern African nations

    01:55

  • Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked

    03:27

  • Omicron hits airlines, triggers holiday flight cancellations

    04:03

  • New research adds to evidence that omicron is milder

    10:42

  • How the FDA passed over a rapid Covid test in early 2020

    05:00

  • Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year

    05:09

  • Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants

    06:25

  • Game changer: New Covid treatment pill could be key to ending pandemic

    03:33

  • Omicron variant now present in all 50 states

    05:22

  • FDA approves Pfizer Covid pill as omicron surges

    03:19

The Beat with Ari

Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

06:01

MSNBC's Ari Melber discusses how to approach facts, science, and "knowing what you don't know" in an interview with radio host Big Boy. Melber shared excerpts of the conversation on MSNBC, amidst the challenge of COVID disinformation and conspiracy theories. The two also discussed their shared passion for hip hop and lyrics.Dec. 28, 2021

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11
  • Now Playing

    Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

  • 'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

    02:48

  • Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly

    10:04

  • Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines

    10:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All