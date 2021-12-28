Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber
MSNBC's Ari Melber discusses how to approach facts, science, and "knowing what you don't know" in an interview with radio host Big Boy. Melber shared excerpts of the conversation on MSNBC, amidst the challenge of COVID disinformation and conspiracy theories. The two also discussed their shared passion for hip hop and lyrics.Dec. 28, 2021
