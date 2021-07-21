See how Pelosi could deny Trump loyalists voting to overturn election for riot committee

As Speaker Pelosi vows to find the full truth and hold all accountable for what led to the January 6th riot at the Capitol, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has made his picks for the committee investigating the insurrection. McCarthy has tapped three Republicans who voted against certifying President Biden’s election win. Four of the Republicans tapped voted against having a commission at all. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the significance of the picks with the director of Defending Democracy Together, Bill Kristol.