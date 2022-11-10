IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • "Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.

    11:22

  • 'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign

    05:32

  • 'F—- Tha Police?' How artists led on police brutality in America 

    07:12

  • Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel

    08:24

  • As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview

    06:01

  • Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans

    05:20

  • Michael Moore predicts Dem wave victory in midterms

    09:15

  • Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash

    09:16

  • House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message

    10:04

  • Bombshell leaked emails: Trump lawyers targeted Clarence Thomas to steal election

    02:04

  • 'Cold Civil War': Maher warns MAGA election deniers fueling Trump coup 2.0

    11:28

  • Fox News clapback: Bill Maher rebuts Fox's selective quoting

    04:10

  • Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown

    06:53

  • From 'F*** Trump' anthem to The Beatles 'Revolution,' protest music drives politics | Wenner Summit

    36:13

  • Chilling: The Pelosi attack amid rising threats to lawmakers

    06:23

  • Closing in on Trump? Criminal probes intensify amid historic subpoena

    03:23

  • 'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes

    12:37

  • Never again: See Trump's own appointee reject his candidacy over Jan. 6 'red line'

    08:17

The Beat with Ari

Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC

04:15

Republicans and Democrats both hammered the economy in their midterm closing arguments, as both parties sought to capitalize on voter concern over inflation. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the root cause of the problem, and who can actually fix it.Nov. 10, 2022

  • "Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.

    11:22

  • 'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign

    05:32

  • 'F—- Tha Police?' How artists led on police brutality in America 

    07:12

  • Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel

    08:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All