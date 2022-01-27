So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS
As Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer prepares to retire, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on highlights from Breyer’s rulings, dissents, and approach to law, and draws on two of his interviews with the long-serving Supreme Court justice.Jan. 27, 2022
