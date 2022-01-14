IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Trump nightmare? First sedition charge in Jan. 6 probe for overthrowing election

    06:23

  • Meet the first Trump fan indicted for sedition, an anti-Obama zealot

    08:27

  • As oceans hit record temp, Greenpeace and Javier Bardem team up on climate action

    13:40

  • See one nurse’s stark warning amid omicron surge: No beds means no beds 

    03:29

  • Gutless: 'Mini-Trump' DeSantis crushed by 'big Trump' over vaccine

    13:18

  • To stop Trumpism, Biden must pass this test | MSNBC

    16:50

  • Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users

    06:51

  • After Trump Org indictment, new D.A. on 'open' Trump probe and justice in NY

    10:17

  • See Stephen Colbert roast Trump aide for outlining 'criminal' coup on live TV

    02:16

  • Is America a democracy? MSNBC's Ari Melber on The Breakfast Club

    01:55

  • 'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot

    09:45

  • As police suicides rise, experts call to give mental health help to officers

    05:07

  • From Maddow radio to Bernie's campaign, Chuck D still 'fighting the power' | Melber Intv.

    15:18

  • Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)

    09:19

  • After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

    11:10

  • Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern

    08:39

  • See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air

    03:47

  • It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV

    11:39

  • Smashmouth politics: Dems prep to dismantle McConnell obstruction

    04:31

The Beat with Ari

Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ

04:43

After federal prosecutors indicted militia leaders for trying to overthrow the U.S. government on January 6th, new evidence reveals the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia modeled the attack off of a Serbian coup. Jan. 14, 2022

