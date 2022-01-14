Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ
After federal prosecutors indicted militia leaders for trying to overthrow the U.S. government on January 6th, new evidence reveals the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia modeled the attack off of a Serbian coup. Jan. 14, 2022
Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ
