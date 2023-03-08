Smoking gun evidence rocks Fox News: See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on a trove of new evidence in the Dominion-Fox lawsuit. Fox Chief Rupert Murdoch admitting under oath that Donald Trump is a “sore loser” and conceding the 2020 election “was not stolen.” Political Analyst Chai Komanduri and former Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti join “The Beat” to discuss this breaking news story. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 8, 2023