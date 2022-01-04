Smashmouth politics: Dems prep to dismantle McConnell obstruction
04:31
As a rising number of Americans believe democracy is in crisis, Democrats are trying to break the GOP’s obstruction efforts. Top Democrat Sen. Schumer has officially launched a plan to stop Republicans from obstructing voting rights, threatening to push to end the filibuster.Jan. 4, 2022
'This is it': Swalwell warns 2022 could be last election if GOP wins majority
