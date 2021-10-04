Shredding GOP attack on Biden plan: Same price tag as tax cuts

A main GOP argument against Biden's spending proposals is that the U.S. cannot "afford" a plan that costs several trillion dollars. In a fact-check, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how the modern GOP spent that much on tax cuts, and strategist Chai Komanduri says Biden's plan offers a major “return on the investment." Melber notes that the spending facts do not resolve whether people should support or oppose the Biden plan, but rather shred one of the GOP's main supposed objections, that the price tag is too high for the U.S.Oct. 4, 2021