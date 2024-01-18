IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Shockwave: If Trump loses in 2024 and goes to prison, here’s the big reason why…

The Beat with Ari

Shockwave: If Trump loses in 2024 and goes to prison, here’s the big reason why…

07:01

While Donald Trump won in Iowa, there are ominous signs among suburban voters. As Republican candidates move on to New Hampshire, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how the state could be a turning point in the race. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 18, 2024

