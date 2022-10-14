Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The January 6th Committee reveals new video evidence showing Speaker Pelosi and other congressional leaders hunkered down in the Capitol as the insurrection is happening. You will see Pelosi talking to Mike Pence as the violence raged. Pelosi is also seen with Sen. Schumer and Sen. McConnell while pleading with Trump’s then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to “get the President to tell them to leave the Capitol.” Mueller probe veteran Andrew Weissmann and former SDNY assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber.Oct. 14, 2022

