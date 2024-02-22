Shocker: Trump will come for me and ‘I’m leaving,’ says 'Art of the Deal’ coauthor on 2024

"The Art of the Deal" co author Tony Schwartz tells MSNBC's Ari Melber that Trump is "immensely dangerous" and will be an "authoritarian leader," adding that if Trump is reelected he will be "leaving the United States." Feb. 22, 2024