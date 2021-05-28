Sharon Stone on iconic roles, emotional Golden Globe win, songwriting & rap | MSNBC

Actress Sharon Stone reflects on her iconic "antisocial" roles and some of her thoughts on everyone from Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Michael Douglas to Billie Eilish and the Notorious B.I.G. to national figures Dr. Fauci, Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney. In this wide-ranging interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, the award winning actress, producer, and songwriter also discusses her new memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice," sexism in Hollywood, and, for the first time in a long time, she watches footage of the moment she won the 1996 Golden Globe for “Casino.”