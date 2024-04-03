IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Shame: Trump-style racist scandal engulfs NCAA: See James Carville’s powerful rebuke
April 3, 202406:15

  • 'Thug sons of b%tches!': See Trump felons scorched by GOP's Karl Rove in warning for 2024 loss

    10:05
  • Now Playing

    Shame: Trump-style racist scandal engulfs NCAA: See James Carville’s powerful rebuke

    06:15
  • UP NEXT

    Losing again: Musk-Trump hypocrisy busted in court, as Ari Melber breaks down free speech in 2024

    19:23

  • MAGA violence: Trump pushes threat to Biden and smears judge’s daughter in pre-trial panic

    08:10

  • Losers? Republicans panic over another speaker losing gavel as chaos rocks GOP and Trump 2024

    11:51

  • MSNBC's Ari Melber calls out DC's elite malfunction from Congressional chaos to SCOTUS scandals

    12:02

  • 'Blowing it': GOP panics over Trump trial and fears that House chaos will topple another speaker

    06:26

  • ‘Coup dominos falling’: Trump’s prison odds increase as lawyers face consequences

    11:00

  • Losing: Republicans lose red Alabama and worry about a Trump 2024 loss over extremism

    10:26

  • Coup reckoning: Trump’s prison fears echo as ally faces disbarment over coup plot

    07:54

  • MAGA tears: The open secret why Trump may lose 2024

    10:34

  • Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table

    02:42

  • Shockwave: Trump criminal verdict coming before election

    11:53

  • Fighting racism, hate and dangerous norms in Trump era: Obama A.G. Holder talks to Ari Melber

    39:20

  • Fraud loser cash crunch: Trump finds it's 'no money, mo problems' as billionaires won't bail him out

    08:53

  • Trump’s DOJ foe Weissman and UK’s Giggs on law & music with Ari Melber

    16:12

  • MAGA ‘racist’ or not? See the shocking viral video in Ari Melber’s Joyner Lucas breakdown

    08:07

  • No money? Mo problems: Trump begs actual billionaires to bail him out in fraud bond debacle

    12:24

  • ‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe

    12:18

  • Embarrassing: Trump’s ‘broke billionaire’ con explodes in fraud bond cash crush

    07:23

The Beat with Ari

Shame: Trump-style racist scandal engulfs NCAA: See James Carville’s powerful rebuke

06:15

Political strategist James Carville and MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin join MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a wide-ranging “Fallback” installment, where Carville rebukes MAGA-era racism in the NCAA. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 3, 2024

  • 'Thug sons of b%tches!': See Trump felons scorched by GOP's Karl Rove in warning for 2024 loss

    10:05
  • Now Playing

    Shame: Trump-style racist scandal engulfs NCAA: See James Carville’s powerful rebuke

    06:15
  • UP NEXT

    Losing again: Musk-Trump hypocrisy busted in court, as Ari Melber breaks down free speech in 2024

    19:23

  • MAGA violence: Trump pushes threat to Biden and smears judge’s daughter in pre-trial panic

    08:10

  • Losers? Republicans panic over another speaker losing gavel as chaos rocks GOP and Trump 2024

    11:51

  • MSNBC's Ari Melber calls out DC's elite malfunction from Congressional chaos to SCOTUS scandals

    12:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All