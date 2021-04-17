Sex crime probe bombshell: GOP's Gaetz leaves money trail as Trump goes silent

The sex trafficking probe involving Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is dividing House Republicans and putting pressure on Gaetz’s once-tight relationship with Trump. While Gaetz denies the allegations, new evidence reported by the Washington Post indicates Gaetz moved $85,000 intended for campaigning into his own legal defense fund. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses what this reveals about Gaetz’s mindset and the bizarre origins of the tangled case.