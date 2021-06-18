Sex crime probe bombshell: Gaetz could be charged in July as witnesses speak

In a major escalation in the federal sex crimes investigation into Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, prosecutors may charge Gaetz as soon as July, according to ABC News. NBC News has not independently verified ABC's reporting. A Gaetz spokesperson says this is all part of a "partisan smear job." Gaetz has not been charged with a crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by attorney Dave Aronberg and columnist Laura Bassett to discuss the latest in the case.