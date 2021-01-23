See why Trump may be banned from running in 2024

The impeachment articles against Donald Trump will formally go the to Senate in mere days. But as MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains, Trump’s second impeachment will be different from his last. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer is now in charge, which means there could be more evidence and witnesses admitted in trial- two things Republicans blocked last time- and Trump is now out of office, ensuring the entire case is about whether or not he should be convicted. Melber asserts the Senate will decide something “that shapes history” and that may ensure Trump “never has power again.”