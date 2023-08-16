See why indicted Trump may go to prison in Georgia: Mandatory sentences, no quick pardons

Donald Trump has been indicted for 13 crimes in the Georgia RICO case, and MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the new revelations and evidence in the case, including material about Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and John Eastman; and Melber’s own interview with Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, when she falsely claimed Trump won the 2020 election by a “landslide.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 16, 2023