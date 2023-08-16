IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    See why indicted Trump may go to prison in Georgia: Mandatory sentences, no quick pardons

    12:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Norm of constitutional order' eclipses norm of not prosecuting former president strategist says

    11:55

  • Trump 'doesn't have excuse to delay' surrender at arraignment Fri. Aug. 25 by 5 pm Katie Phang says

    06:27

  • Indicted Trump’s mob nightmare comes true, Giuliani charged for Rico law he once used 

    07:16

  • As Trump fears prison, meet the lawyer at the center of Trump’s legal hurricane: Melber Report

    12:11

  • Trump prison fears mount as Judge says he’ll be treated like any 'criminal defendant'

    10:01

  • Trump indictments have Obama's stock rising: Obama's 'inspiration' Jeezy talks to Ari Melber

    08:42

  • Trump rattled as prosecutor Jack Smith doubles down on charges: Melber Report

    05:08

  • Jack Smith could send Trump to prison: See rare footage of him in action

    12:10

  • Trump ‘co-conspirator’ wrote out scheme that could land many in prison: Melber on NYT bombshell

    11:41

  • New Trump co-conspirators searched, shamed and shook: See Ari Melber’s breakdown on MSNBC

    06:24

  • Coup trial: See how Trump played himself right into Jack Smith’s hands by announcing candidacy early

    04:07

  • Trump's prison fears mount as Jack Smith drops new subpoenas after 2 indictments

    02:53

  • Trump loses again: See 45’s failed, tragic bid to duck charges by Jack Smith: Melber Report

    12:08

  • Coup confession bomb explodes: See Trump's own words used as criminal evidence

    06:54

  • You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV

    11:12

  • Trump prison fears mount as new charges show “all roads lead to coup”: Melber Special Report

    11:53

  • Indicted: MAGA violence becomes criminal evidence against Trump in coup case

    06:13

  • Coup bomb goes off: Trump arraigned for Jan. 6 charges

    11:03

  • Trump taken into custody by the government he tried to overthrow: Melber Report

    05:23

The Beat with Ari

See why indicted Trump may go to prison in Georgia: Mandatory sentences, no quick pardons

12:06

Donald Trump has been indicted for 13 crimes in the Georgia RICO case, and MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the new revelations and evidence in the case, including material about Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and John Eastman; and Melber’s own interview with Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, when she falsely claimed Trump won the 2020 election by a “landslide.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    See why indicted Trump may go to prison in Georgia: Mandatory sentences, no quick pardons

    12:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Norm of constitutional order' eclipses norm of not prosecuting former president strategist says

    11:55

  • Trump 'doesn't have excuse to delay' surrender at arraignment Fri. Aug. 25 by 5 pm Katie Phang says

    06:27

  • Indicted Trump’s mob nightmare comes true, Giuliani charged for Rico law he once used 

    07:16

  • As Trump fears prison, meet the lawyer at the center of Trump’s legal hurricane: Melber Report

    12:11

  • Trump prison fears mount as Judge says he’ll be treated like any 'criminal defendant'

    10:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All