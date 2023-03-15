See Tucker Carlson ‘hackery’ exposed over decades

Dominion’s billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News is exposing a wider crisis in conservative media, where some of the most damning evidence comes from Fox’s primetime hosts. In this Special Report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the hypocrisy of Fox host Tucker Carlson’s career, and shows you the contrast between what Carlson says publicly, and what he actually believes. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 15, 2023