See Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News finally forced to 'pay for it'

Fox News abruptly fired Tucker Carlson after the network’s record-breaking $787 million defamation penalty. The LA Times reporting Rupert Murdoch made the call to fire Carlson after concerns about January 6th coverage. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down how the defamation case draws a new line for falsehoods at Fox, reports on accountability and how legal experts see the “system working” in Carlson’s firing.April 24, 2023

