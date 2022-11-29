IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

See Trump-Ye-supremacist dinner shredded by Ari Melber on MSNBC

10:34

MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on Donald Trump's hosting of notorious far-right white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Ye at his Mar-A-Lago resort.Nov. 29, 2022

