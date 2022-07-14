See Trump WH lawyer confronted on live TV: Keep the medal of freedom out your mouth

As the Jan. 6 hearings have revealed major new evidence and testimony, some Beltway elites have begun heaping praise on Trump officials, including Fmr. Trump WH Counsel Pat Cipollone, who went so far as to suggest that Mike Pence should receive the Medal of Freedom for refusing to go along with the coup plot. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber responds: People who have been awarded this medal by presidents of both parties are “people we should look to as doing more than the bare minimum of not committing crimes, but people who showed civic courage, like the late John Lewis… To paraphrase Three Six Mafia: keep the Medal of Freedom out of your mouth, until you learn a bit more about true civic courage.”July 14, 2022