See Trump's living Fox News nightmare: Murdoch's MAGA TV turns on Trump

New signs Rupert Murdoch’s media empire is turning on Donald Trump after a damning mountain of evidence revealed by the January 6th Committee. Fox News ignoring Trump’s return to D.C. speech while airing Mike Pence’s speech on the same day. Rolling Stone reporting on Trump being “scared” he’s already losing the “Fox News Primary.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the splintering and a new poll revealing a majority of Republican voters don’t want Trump to be the party nominee in 2024.July 28, 2022