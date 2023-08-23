IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia

    06:37

  Trump co-defendants Meadows, Clark lose bid to delay arrests in Georgia

    03:44
    See Trump RICO defendants' jail bookings & mugshots on live TV

    07:47
    See Rudy Giuliani's RICO mugshot: Ari Melber on coup defendant's jail booking

    08:15

  Rudy Giuliani speaks following booking at Fulton County jail

    07:30

  'Georgians watched' as Trump tried to 'attempt a coup' and attack the 'foundation of our democracy'

    08:48

  Giuliani en route to Georgia after others surrender in Trump probe

    01:33

  More defendants surrender in Georgia election case

    10:19

  Giuliani traveling to Georgia to surrender in election interference probe

    00:40

  Four more Trump co-defendants surrender in Fulton County

    02:52

  8 candidates to take the stage for 1st GOP debate: What to expect

    04:57

  Long on bills, short on time: Trump co-defendants may consider their options

    05:43

  'Facing Fani Willis in a courtroom ought to scare Trump': Georgia St. Rep. Tanya Miller

    11:25

  Lawrence: Trump's Georgia co-defendants are already turning on each other

    11:52

  Busted: Trump & co-defendants begin surrendering for arrest in Georgia

    07:23

  Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

    02:34

  Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    02:35

  John Eastman 'absolutely' believes the 2020 election was stolen

    01:54

  Former Trump lawyer John Eastman surrenders in Georgia election indictment

    02:40

  First Trump co-defendant, Scott Hall, surrenders in Georgia

    01:34

The Beat with Ari

See Trump RICO defendants' jail bookings & mugshots on live TV

07:47

Co-defendants of Donald Trump have surrendered to authorities for alleged efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports and is joined by political strategist James Carville. Aug. 23, 2023

