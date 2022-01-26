IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    See Trump denialism debunked by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

    16:01
The Beat with Ari

See Trump denialism debunked by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

16:01

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a special conversation building off of the lessons people can learn from the new political satire “Don’t Look Up.” The pair also discuss “science politics” in the COVID era and the rise in coronavirus misinformation.Jan. 26, 2022

