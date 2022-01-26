See Trump denialism debunked by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a special conversation building off of the lessons people can learn from the new political satire “Don’t Look Up.” The pair also discuss “science politics” in the COVID era and the rise in coronavirus misinformation.Jan. 26, 2022
