See Trump civil rape trial witness speak after jury rules Trump liable for sexual abuse

A New York jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse -- ruling in favor of Trump's accuser E. Jean Carroll. The unanimous verdict holds trump liable for that and defamation and forces him to pay $5 million. Trump was not liable for the rape allegation. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined exclusively on “The Beat” by Robbie Myers -- a witness for Carroll. Myers recounts being in the courtroom telling Melber Carroll is “a truth teller and she always has been,” adding the jury’s decision is “a huge relief.” May 10, 2023